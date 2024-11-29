Left Menu

Infamous Warlord's Death Marks End of Controversial Legacy

Prince Johnson, former Liberian warlord and senator, notorious for his role in civil war atrocities, died at 72. Despite a violent past, including the infamous torture of ex-President Samuel Doe, he became a political figure. Johnson avoided prosecution but later supported a war crimes court in Liberia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 00:36 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 00:36 IST
Prince Johnson

Liberian former warlord and senator Prince Johnson, known for his role in the country's devastating civil wars, has died at the age of 72 according to a family statement. Johnson was infamous for his involvement in the brutal torture and killing of former President Samuel Doe in the 1990s, captured on video that shocked the nation.

Despite being recommended for prosecution by Liberia's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Johnson evaded trial and continued his political career, becoming a senator and a significant figure in Liberia's political landscape. He was instrumental in the political arena, influencing major elections and policy decisions.

In recent years, Johnson expressed regret over past actions and supported the establishment of a war crimes court. Although critics warn it could reopen old wounds, the court represents long-awaited justice for civil war victims. Liberian politicians, including Joseph Boakai, have recognized Johnson's complex legacy, acknowledging both his controversial past and his influential political contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

