Left Menu

Barnier Bows to Pressure in Energy Tax U-Turn

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has retracted plans to increase electricity taxes following threats from the far-right National Rally to destabilize the government. Despite this concession, the RN maintains that the budget remains unacceptable, threatening a no-confidence vote and placing Barnier's government in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 03:13 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 03:13 IST
Barnier Bows to Pressure in Energy Tax U-Turn
Michel Barnier

In a dramatic political maneuver, French Prime Minister Michel Barnier reversed his decision to raise electricity taxes, yielding to the far-right's warnings of governmental collapse. His revision was aimed at unburdening the working class, but the National Rally (RN) insists this is insufficient to prevent a looming no-confidence vote.

Barnier's government initially sought to generate 3 billion euros by raising taxes on electricity, a measure once reduced due to the energy crisis, as part of a broader economic strategy to address France's monetary challenges. However, facing significant opposition from multiple political factions, Barnier now risks either financial instability or a perilous no-confidence vote.

Tensions are high, with France's government bonds initially experiencing a sell-off, reflecting investor anxiety. While some gains were recovered, the political uncertainty persists. The RN continually demands revisions to the budget, including pension indexing delays, urging Barnier to address these red lines or face substantial political fallout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

Razor-Wire Ruling: Texas vs. Biden Administration

 Global
2
El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

El Salvador's Gold Mining Debate: Wealth or Environmental Risk?

 Global
3
England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

England's Seamers Strike Early in Christchurch Test

 Global
4
Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

Prime Minister's Limousine Accident Sparks Investigation

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Future of Emission Reduction: How CCUS Supports Global Climate and Economic Goals

Building Robust Data Systems to Combat Global Road Traffic Mortality Challenges

Harnessing the Enterprise Metaverse: A New Frontier for Business Growth and Innovation

Aging Gracefully: Utrecht’s Collaborative Effort to Reduce Falls Among Older Residents

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024