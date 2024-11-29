Political Storm in the Philippines: Marcos vs. Duterte

In a recent political twist, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. labeled attempts to impeach Vice President Duterte as a 'waste of time'. This comes amidst serious allegations against Duterte, including misuse of government funds and public threats against high-profile figures.

The complex saga involves deep-seated family feuds and diverging political allegiances, as Marcos strengthens ties with the US, contrasting with the Dutertes' past alliances with China and Russia. The political dynamics are further complicated by prior partnerships and subsequent fallouts.

The drama intensifies with ongoing investigations into Duterte's public threats and her father's controversial statements on government corruption. It's a tumultuous time for the Philippine political landscape as these powerful figures navigate a sea of allegations and rivalries.

(With inputs from agencies.)