Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar's Key Visit to Arunachal Pradesh

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar is set to embark on a one-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh this Saturday, reported an official. The visit will include attending the convocation ceremony at Rajiv Gandhi University.

In addition to the university event, Dhankhar will address a special session of the northeastern state's eighth legislative assembly. This marks his second visit to the state this year, following his participation in February's Statehood Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte led a Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting to prepare for a forthcoming one-day session on November 30, attended by key state politicians.

