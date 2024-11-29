Left Menu

BJP MLAs Stage Walkout at Start of Delhi Assembly Winter Session

On Friday, BJP MLAs staged a walkout from the Delhi Assembly just minutes after the Winter Session began. Led by Vijender Gupta, the MLAs exited in protest after their issues were deemed read by Speaker Ram Niwas Goel. They also criticized the absence of a Question Hour in the session.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-11-2024 13:22 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 13:22 IST
BJP MLAs walked out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, minutes after the Winter Session commenced. The walkout was led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, who expressed dissatisfaction with the proceedings.

The decision came after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declared the issues, raised under Rule 280, to be deemed read by the listed members. This move sparked frustration among the BJP members.

Adding to their grievances, the BJP MLAs protested the absence of a Question Hour, arguing it limited their opportunity to question the government. The session began with a discussion on the removal of bus marshals last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

