BJP MLAs Stage Walkout at Start of Delhi Assembly Winter Session

BJP MLAs walked out of the Delhi Assembly on Friday, minutes after the Winter Session commenced. The walkout was led by Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, who expressed dissatisfaction with the proceedings.

The decision came after Speaker Ram Niwas Goel declared the issues, raised under Rule 280, to be deemed read by the listed members. This move sparked frustration among the BJP members.

Adding to their grievances, the BJP MLAs protested the absence of a Question Hour, arguing it limited their opportunity to question the government. The session began with a discussion on the removal of bus marshals last year.

