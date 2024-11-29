Left Menu

Philippine Political Turmoil: Impeachment Controversy and Allegations

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr criticized impeachment complaints against Vice President Sara Duterte as a distraction. Duterte, under investigation for fund misuse, has denied any wrongdoing. Leftist lawmakers plan to proceed with impeachment, while business and civil society groups call for restraint amidst political tensions.

29-11-2024
Philippine President

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr dismissed potential impeachment proceedings against Vice President Sara Duterte as unnecessary distractions for Congress, sparking criticism from lawmakers. Duterte faces allegations of fund misuse and threats against Marcos' life, which she denies.

The leftist coalition accused Marcos of trying to sway the legislative process by discouraging impeachment, asserting its commitment to hold officials accountable. The friction reveals deep political divides following the disrupted alliance that supported Marcos' 2022 election victory.

Amid tensions, prominent civic groups urge political leaders to prioritize governance over conflict. Duterte ignited further controversy by threatening violence, leading to law enforcement summoning her for questioning, although she failed to attend.

(With inputs from agencies.)

