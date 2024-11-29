Diplomatic Turmoil: Georgian Dream's EU Suspension Sparks Protests
Over 100 Georgian diplomats signed a letter opposing the government's decision to suspend EU accession talks, leading to protests and clashes in Tbilisi. Georgian Dream's move drew criticism from the EU, while violent confrontations between police and protesters resulted in numerous arrests and injuries.
In a significant escalation of political tension, over 100 Georgian diplomats have signed an open letter condemning the government's decision to halt EU accession talks. The announcement, made by the ruling Georgian Dream party, triggered widespread protests in Tbilisi, culminating in violent clashes overnight.
The decision to suspend discussions until 2028 has been met with widespread condemnation. The EU's ambassador to Georgia labeled the move as "heartbreaking," while the Coalition for Change, Georgia's largest opposition party, called for heightened protests, accusing police of excessive force during the demonstrations.
Economic repercussions have also been felt, with significant drops in Georgian bank stocks and a currency slump. Amidst the turmoil, questions arise about Georgia's political future, as the ruling party faces accusations of pursuing policies at odds with global democratic norms.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Milind Deora Speaks Out: Unity in Mahayuti, Attacks Opposition Narratives
Yogi Adityanath Accuses Opposition of Naxal Promotion Amid Jharkhand Polls
Waqf board grabbed ancient temples in Karnataka, will pass bill in Parliament to amend law despite opposition: Amit Shah in Giridih.
Haryana CM Saini Assures Ample DAP Supply Amidst Opposition Criticism
Naidu's Remark on Opposition Demands: A Democratic Standpoint