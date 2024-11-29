Diplomatic Turmoil: Georgian Dream's EU Suspension Sparks Protests

In a significant escalation of political tension, over 100 Georgian diplomats have signed an open letter condemning the government's decision to halt EU accession talks. The announcement, made by the ruling Georgian Dream party, triggered widespread protests in Tbilisi, culminating in violent clashes overnight.

The decision to suspend discussions until 2028 has been met with widespread condemnation. The EU's ambassador to Georgia labeled the move as "heartbreaking," while the Coalition for Change, Georgia's largest opposition party, called for heightened protests, accusing police of excessive force during the demonstrations.

Economic repercussions have also been felt, with significant drops in Georgian bank stocks and a currency slump. Amidst the turmoil, questions arise about Georgia's political future, as the ruling party faces accusations of pursuing policies at odds with global democratic norms.

(With inputs from agencies.)