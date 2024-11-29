Left Menu

Controversy Deepens: Ajmer Dargah at the Heart of Religious Dispute

PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti raises concerns over the disruption of India's secular fabric amid the Ajmer Dargah controversy. Criticizing the former Chief Justice, Mufti warns of escalating Hindu-Muslim tensions following ongoing searches for 'Shivlings' in mosques. Legal notices have been issued regarding claims of a temple at the dargah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-11-2024 19:48 IST | Created: 29-11-2024 19:48 IST
PDP Chief Mehbooba Mufti (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the midst of an intensifying controversy surrounding the Ajmer Dargah, PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti expressed alarm over what she perceives as threats to the secular underpinnings of India. Mufti criticized actions she believes are fostering a Hindu-Muslim divide, echoing concerns about the search for 'Shivlings' in religious sites.

Mufti specifically condemned former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, attributing recent strife and a surge in communal tensions to his comments on a central religious dispute. She warned of a potential spiral into violence reminiscent of the partition era, lashing out at the adjudication that permits religious site surveys.

This backdrop includes a legal development where a Rajasthan court issued notices regarding claims that the Ajmer Dargah stands on an ancient temple. Figures like Syed Naseruddin Chishty, of the All India Sufi Sajjadanashin Council, have also voiced concerns over the growing trend of contesting the ownership of mosques and dargahs across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

