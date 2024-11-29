Unity and Accountability: Kharge's Call for a Stronger Congress

In a critical assembly at the All India Congress Committee headquarters, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the pressing need for unity following setbacks in Maharashtra and Haryana's electoral battles. Kharge stressed the importance of making 'tough decisions' to rectify the party's current trajectory.

Kharge pointed fingers at internal disagreements, warning that discord among leaders only weakens the party's position against its opponents. To improve electoral results, he urged Congress members to remain united and curb public dissent against each other.

With calls to adapt new strategies and improve grassroots organizational strength, Kharge highlighted the urgency of addressing misinformation and emphasized accountability. He believes that reclaiming Congress's role in addressing crucial national issues like unemployment and economic inequality is vital for future success.

(With inputs from agencies.)