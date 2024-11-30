Tight Race in Ireland's General Election: Coalition Government on the Horizon

The exit poll from Ireland's recent general election reveals a razor-thin competition among the top three political parties, paving the way for a possible coalition government.

According to Ipsos B&A, which surveyed 5,018 voters, the centre-right Fine Gael was favored by 21% of voters, while its coalition partner Fianna Fail trailed at 19.5%. The left-of-centre opposition Sinn Fein showed strong performance at 21.1%, indicating a tight race with no clear leader.

Although these figures provide an initial view, the actual configuration of Ireland's next government remains uncertain until all votes are meticulously counted, a process set to unfold over the coming days.

