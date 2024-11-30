Left Menu

Tight Race in Ireland's General Election: Coalition Government on the Horizon

An exit poll from Ireland's general election indicates that the leading three parties have garnered similar levels of support, potentially leading to another coalition government. As no single party has a definitive lead, the final outcome will be determined once the votes are fully counted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dublin | Updated: 30-11-2024 03:45 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 03:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Ireland

The exit poll from Ireland's recent general election reveals a razor-thin competition among the top three political parties, paving the way for a possible coalition government.

According to Ipsos B&A, which surveyed 5,018 voters, the centre-right Fine Gael was favored by 21% of voters, while its coalition partner Fianna Fail trailed at 19.5%. The left-of-centre opposition Sinn Fein showed strong performance at 21.1%, indicating a tight race with no clear leader.

Although these figures provide an initial view, the actual configuration of Ireland's next government remains uncertain until all votes are meticulously counted, a process set to unfold over the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

