BJP Criticizes Brief Winter Session in Himachal Pradesh Assembly

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a fierce critique against the Himachal Pradesh Congress government over its decision to conduct a four-day winter assembly session. BJP's Media Department In-charge and MLA, Randhir Sharma, accused the Congress administration, led by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, of deliberately avoiding parliamentary scrutiny.

In a press briefing held in Shimla, Sharma questioned the impartiality of the Assembly Speaker, suggesting a bias towards the government. He criticized the session's brief duration as a strategic move to dodge pressing questions from the opposition. Highlighting inconsistencies in assembly timings, Sharma dismissed the government's rationale based on extended monsoon sessions.

Sharma also accused the Speaker of compromising on neutrality and dignity, implying political motivations behind controversies involving BJP MLAs. Additionally, he attacked the government's upcoming two-year celebration, perceiving it as unjustified. Despite these challenges, the BJP assured it would hold the government accountable and raise critical issues facing Himachal Pradesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)