Politics Heat Up: BJP Slams Congress Over Election Commission Remarks

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) representative, Shehzad Poonawalla, has voiced strong criticism against Congress leader Bhai Jagtap for his contentious comments referring to the Election Commission as a 'kutta'. Poonawalla condemned the Congress for allegedly undermining a key constitutional body and questioned the party's motivations for attacking the Election Commission.

Poonawalla stated, "Insulting constitutional institutions has become synonymous with Congress. It seems less of a coincidence and more of a habitual practice. While raising doubts about the Election Commission's efficacy, especially during elections in states like Jharkhand, J&K, Wayanad, Karnataka, and Telangana, Congress deems the Commission effective, yet labels it negatively in places like Haryana and Maharashtra."

In contrast, Jagtap stood his ground amid the controversy surrounding his remarks and the utilization of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). Unwilling to apologize, Jagtap asserted that the Election Commission should operate independently rather than succumb to external pressures. He emphasized the need for the Commission to embody the principles upheld by former Chief Election Commissioner TN Seshan, advocating for democracy's integrity.

