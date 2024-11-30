Left Menu

Alappuzha CPM Leader Bipin C Babu Joins BJP, Criticizes Party's Secular Shift

Bipin C Babu, a CPM leader from Alappuzha, joins the BJP, citing the CPM's loss of secularism and control by communal forces. He predicts a BJP breakthrough in the upcoming state election. BJP leader K Surendran alleges misuse of welfare funds and vows to address the Waqf encroachment issue.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 13:33 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 13:33 IST
Ex-CPM Leader Bipin C Babu (Photo/facebook.com/bipin.cbabu/). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bipin C Babu, a prominent leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in Alappuzha, announced his decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday. A current member of the Alappuzha District Panchayat and former vice-president of the district panchayat, Bipin was present at a BJP organizational meeting alongside party leader K Surendran.

Bipin criticized the CPM for losing its secular identity and falling under the sway of communal elements. He pointed to leaders like G. Sudhakaran, who he claims are in a deteriorating position within the party, and suggested more members are likely to resign from the CPM in the near future.

Bipin stated that his decision to leave the CPM and join the BJP does not stem from a desire for titles or positions. He highlighted the CPM's issues in Alappuzha and dismissed leaders' inactions despite being informed. BJP's K Surendran also voiced his confidence in BJP's prospects in Kerala, citing recent electoral successes and accusing the government of misusing welfare funds and overlooking major issues like Waqf encroachment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

