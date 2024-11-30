Left Menu

Thackeray Cousins at Crossroads: A Political Reconciliation?

Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, estranged cousins, are urged to reconcile by Shiv Sena leader Ambadas Danve. Raj's ambiguous political stance puzzles many voters, as he alternates between opposing and supporting the government. The potential for a united front remains uncertain, hinging solely on their personal decision.

Updated: 30-11-2024 13:51 IST
In a political scene rife with ambiguity, only Uddhav and Raj Thackeray can decide their future course, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve.

Danve highlighted the unclear political stance of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, leaving citizens baffled over whether he supports or opposes the state government.

The political journey of the estranged Thackeray cousins continues to be a hot topic post-election cycles, as speculations resurface about potential alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

