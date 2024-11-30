Samajwadi Party Urges Transparent Probe into Sambhal Unrest Amid Tensions

Amid escalating tension in Sambhal following violent clashes over a mosque's ASI survey, Samajwadi Party MP Harendra Singh Malik has voiced concerns about the integrity of the ongoing investigation. On Saturday, Malik stated that he lacks confidence in the current police probe, urging an inquiry rooted in truth.

When questioned about restrictions imposed on a fact-finding delegation, Malik responded by questioning the events of November 24. He expressed readiness to table the matter for parliamentary discussion, subject to government approval, and emphasized the innocuous intentions of the party's delegation to avoid exacerbating tensions.

Malik further criticized the district administration, suggesting the need for videographic documentation of any visit. In agreement, SP MLA Ravidas Mehrotra blamed district officials for perpetuating unrest by allegedly intimidating residents. The party remains vocal in its critique of the BJP's response to burgeoning communal tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)