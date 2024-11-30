Left Menu

Samajwadi Party Stifled Amidst Sambhal Tensions: Leader Demands Investigation

Samajwadi Party pledges support to families affected by Sambhal violence, demanding government compensation. SP leader Mata Prasad Pandey condemns obstructions faced by their delegation and criticizes police actions. Calls for a thorough investigation into the incident highlight tensions between the party and Uttar Pradesh authorities.

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mata Prasad Pandey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Samajwadi Party, led by senior leader Mata Prasad Pandey, has pledged financial support to the families of victims affected by the recent Sambhal violence. The party announced on Saturday that it would provide Rs five lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives, pushing the Uttar Pradesh government to offer Rs one crore as ex-gratia compensation. Pandey emphasized the need for an impartial probe into the violence while addressing a press conference.

Pandey revealed frustration over being obstructed from visiting Sambhal, as well as being barred access to the party's office in Lucknow. 'Our delegation continues to face barriers; however, plans to revisit have been discussed with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav,' he stated. The party insists on openly coordinating their trips with authorities.

The leader criticized the enforcement approach in Uttar Pradesh, declaring it as police-driven rather than law-abiding. He disclosed that SP leaders, including himself, were intercepted en route to Sambhal, pointing to a systemic issue of police overreach, contrary to directives from the District Magistrate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

