BJP Rebuts Congress EVM Allegations Amidst Rising Political Tensions

The BJP has fired back at the Congress amid ongoing electoral process debates, specifically targeting allegations around the integrity of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs). The party's stance was articulated by spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia, who urged Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, to resign if they mistrust the system they were elected by.

Bhatia further criticized the Congress, encouraging them to seek judicial intervention if their allegations hold weight. He pointed out the Supreme Court's multiple endorsements of electoral transparency and the reliability of EVMs, underscoring the irony in Congress questioning EVMs when Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was recently sworn in as a Lok Sabha MP.

In a broader political context, Bhatia also touched upon the recent incidents in Bangladesh targeting Hindu minorities, affirming India's role as a global advocate for minority rights. Furthermore, he accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of facilitating unrest, stating that the SP lacks trust in law enforcement and often witnesses riots under its governance.

