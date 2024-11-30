Ceasefire Fragility: Renewed Tensions at Israel-Hezbollah Front

In a volatile test of ceasefire terms, Israeli aircraft struck Hezbollah weapons smuggling sites near the Syria-Lebanon border, the Israeli military confirmed on Saturday. This move defies the recently brokered ceasefire, which intended to conclude ongoing hostilities, though both sides continue to sporadically engage in conflict.

The Israeli military stated that these sites were active for weapons smuggling post-ceasefire, claiming such actions infringed on the ceasefire agreement. Meanwhile, Syrian authorities and Hezbollah have remained silent on the matter amidst the flaring tensions. Concurrently, Syrian insurgents' advancement in Aleppo exacerbates uncertainties in the tumultuous Middle East.

The ceasefire, achieved with US and French mediation, calls for Hezbollah to retreat past Lebanon's Litani River, while Israeli forces withdraw to their positions. Despite minor violations, the ceasefire lingers, with fears of further escalations as both countries level accusations of breaches against each other.

(With inputs from agencies.)