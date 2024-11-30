Left Menu

Political Tensions Rise as SP Delegation Barred from Conflict Zone in UP

Uttar Pradesh's Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak criticizes the Samajwadi Party for attempting to visit violence-hit Sambhal, accusing them of 'political tourism.' Authorities maintain a ban on all visits until tensions ease, after clashes over a mosque survey led to several arrests and casualties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 16:36 IST
UP DyCM Brajesh Pathak (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak has accused the Samajwadi Party (SP) of engaging in 'political tourism' after its delegation was stopped from visiting violence-stricken Sambhal. The Deputy CM emphasized the commitment to maintaining law and order, while authorities have imposed a temporary ban on visits to the area.

The Moradabad Divisional Commissioner, Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, reiterated the restriction, stating that entry is barred until conditions stabilize. Singh appealed to the SP to postpone their visit, explaining that the investigation into the recent unrest is underway, with authorities having arrested 30 individuals so far.

Tensions in Sambhal erupted after a local court ordered a survey of the Jama Masjid, inciting protests that resulted in four fatalities. The Samajwadi Party is planning a future visit once the situation improves, urging an impartial probe and financial compensation for victims' families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

