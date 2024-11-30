Maharashtra's Political Deadlock: Government Formation Delayed

Maharashtra is witnessing a political impasse, as no government will be formed in the coming eight days, according to Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve. This follows the November 20 assembly elections, where the Mahayuti alliance, comprising the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), managed to secure 230 out of 288 seats.

The BJP emerged as the single largest party with 132 seats but has yet to finalize a chief minister, causing the delay. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis is a frontrunner for the chief minister's position, but a leadership issue is causing a hold-up in decision-making.

Local governing body elections set for January 2025 are also pending due to unresolved delimitation and reservation issues. The outcome of these elections remains uncertain as party strategists await guidance from court decisions and assess sentiments within their ranks.

