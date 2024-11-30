Maharashtra Leadership Decision Looms: Eknath Shinde Poised for Crucial Call

In Maharashtra's political landscape, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has revealed that caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is set to make a pivotal decision by Sunday. Queries about ministry allocations to allies will be answered by Monday evening, according to Shirsat.

Shirsat noted Shinde's pattern of visiting his native village whenever deep contemplation is required, and this instance is no exception. Shinde, who traveled to Satara district on Friday, is anticipated to make a significant political declaration soon, as preparations are arranged for an oath-taking ceremony anticipated before December 5.

Earlier, on Thursday, Eknath Shinde, alongside Devendra Fadnavis, NCP's Ajit Pawar, and other Mahayuti leaders, engaged in a pivotal meeting in the national capital with Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda. Shinde described this initial meeting as 'good and positive,' with plans for further discussions in Mumbai to decide the Chief Minister's position.

Devendra Fadnavis affirmed the Mahayuti alliance's unity, stating they would make a collective decision on the Chief Minister's role shortly. Despite election tensions, Fadnavis has reiterated that no internal disputes exist within the alliance.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Shirsat took exception to Sharad Pawar's comments about alleged misuse of power in the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Shirsat countered, expressing that such accusations from a leader like Pawar were unfounded and diverted focus from the recent electoral outcomes where the BJP-led alliance secured a strong majority.

In the election results announced on November 23, the BJP emerged dominant with 132 seats, while Shiv Sena and the NCP gained 57 and 41 seats, reflecting a formidable return of the Mahayuti alliance to power in Maharashtra.

