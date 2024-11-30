Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Resounding Welcome in Wayanad

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, accompanied by her brother Rahul Gandhi, held a roadshow in Wayanad, Kerala, to connect with constituents. Expressing gratitude, she promised to address the pending compensation for landslide victims. This visit marked her first since taking her oath as Member of Parliament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-11-2024 18:50 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 18:50 IST
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra conducted a vibrant roadshow in Wayanad, Kerala, on Saturday afternoon, greeting her supporters from a minibus. Clad in a traditional sari, she waved to enthusiastic crowds carrying Congress party flags through the streets.

Addressing the media, Wayanad MP Gandhi Vadra expressed her gratitude for the warm reception. She also promised to address the pending compensation for the victims of the recent devastating landslide, committing to writing to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The landslide on July 30 was the deadliest in Kerala, claiming over 300 lives and destroying numerous homes. This visit marked Gandhi Vadra's first journey to her constituency since her election. Accompanied by Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, they engaged with children and local supporters during their public meeting.

