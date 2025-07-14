Left Menu

Court Awaits Decision on High-Profile National Herald Case Involving Sonia and Rahul Gandhi

A Rouse Avenue court is set to rule on the prosecution complaint by the Enforcement Directorate against Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and others in the National Herald money laundering case. Key arguments from both sides were presented, with the court expected to deliver its order on July 29.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant development, the Rouse Avenue court on Monday reserved its ruling on whether to acknowledge the prosecution complaint filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against prominent figures including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the high-stakes National Herald money laundering case. The courtroom proceedings, presided over by Special Judge Vishal Gogne, have been an arena of intense legal debate.

The court proceedings saw Senior Advocate Pramod Kumar Dubey defending the lack of explicit mention of cash transactions claimed by the ED. Dubey questioned the label of entry operator assigned to Dotex Merchandise, arguing its unawareness of any conspiracy. Dubey emphasized the necessity for the court to approach the summoning act cautiously as it involves depriving a person of their liberty.

On the opposing side, Additional Solicitor General S V Raju contended that Young Indian, linked to the Gandhis, was involved in systematic money laundering activities. The ASG pointed to financial irregularities, including loans and debt recovery manipulations, asserting that sufficient grounds exist to proceed with the prosecution complaint. The court's decision is anticipated on July 29th.

(With inputs from agencies.)

