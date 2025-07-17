BJP Accuses Rahul Gandhi of Hypocrisy Amid Corruption Allegations

The BJP has launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of hypocrisy following his comments about potential corruption charges against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The Congress leader's statements were likened by BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam to 'a thief donning the role of a watchman.'

Islam criticized Gandhi for allegedly trying to create disorder, suggesting this was an attempt to excuse the Congress's recurring electoral defeats. He pointed out that Gandhi is himself embroiled in legal issues linked to corruption, referencing the ongoing National Herald case.

The BJP further alleged that Gandhi, alongside other leaders from the INDIA bloc, is destabilizing efforts like the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of the Bihar electoral roll. Islam also acknowledged Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's populist measure of offering free electricity, framing it as responsive governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)