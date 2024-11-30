Protest Chaos: Inside Imran Khan's PTI Sit-In Debacle

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, found his plans for a peaceful protest derailed when his wife Bushra Bibi rejected a proposal to hold the demonstration at a different, safer location. The original venue, D-Chowk in Islamabad, saw violent clashes between Khan's supporters and the security forces, leading to casualties.

Despite Khan's approval of the proposed change, Bibi's insistence on the original location escalated tensions, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned PTI leaders for fleeing in the face of chaos, leaving their followers to deal with the consequences.

The PTI has suspended the protest, citing a crackdown by authorities, while the government rebukes the party for exaggerated claims of fatalities. Amidst the turmoil, there's ongoing controversy over the whereabouts and actions of Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister Gandapur.

