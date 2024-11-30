Left Menu

Protest Chaos: Inside Imran Khan's PTI Sit-In Debacle

Imran Khan's intended peaceful protest turned chaotic when his wife, Bushra Bibi, rejected an alternative venue, leading to a violent confrontation with security forces in Islamabad. The clash claimed several lives and resulted in many injuries. PTI leaders fled, while the government criticized their actions amid claims of exaggerated fatalities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 30-11-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 30-11-2024 19:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The former prime minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, found his plans for a peaceful protest derailed when his wife Bushra Bibi rejected a proposal to hold the demonstration at a different, safer location. The original venue, D-Chowk in Islamabad, saw violent clashes between Khan's supporters and the security forces, leading to casualties.

Despite Khan's approval of the proposed change, Bibi's insistence on the original location escalated tensions, resulting in several deaths and injuries. Defence Minister Khawaja Asif condemned PTI leaders for fleeing in the face of chaos, leaving their followers to deal with the consequences.

The PTI has suspended the protest, citing a crackdown by authorities, while the government rebukes the party for exaggerated claims of fatalities. Amidst the turmoil, there's ongoing controversy over the whereabouts and actions of Bushra Bibi and Chief Minister Gandapur.

(With inputs from agencies.)

