Syrian Insurgents Stage Bold Offensive in Aleppo: A New Turning Point?

Syrian insurgents made significant gains on Saturday by taking over most of Aleppo, the country's largest city. They seized the international airport and advanced into a nearby province with minimal resistance from government forces, according to fighters and activists.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Aleppo International Airport, marking the first such loss for government forces. Fighters posted images as they controlled the airport. Thousands of insurgents proceeded into northern Hama province, asserting control over several towns and claiming entry into the city of Hama.

The surprising offensive deals a substantial blow to Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and calls into question the military's preparedness. Assad, in his first remarks since the attack, vowed to continue defending Syria against terrorists, despite the offensive expanding from its initial scope.

