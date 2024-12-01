Left Menu

Syrian Insurgents Stage Bold Offensive in Aleppo: A New Turning Point?

Syrian insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured most of Aleppo, including its international airport, with little resistance from government troops. Their surprise offensive is a setback for President Assad, highlighting the weaknesses in the government's military preparations and alliances. Turkey-backed rebels have re-entered Aleppo since 2016, raising questions about the civil war's potential resurgence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 01-12-2024 12:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 12:52 IST
Syrian insurgents made significant gains on Saturday by taking over most of Aleppo, the country's largest city. They seized the international airport and advanced into a nearby province with minimal resistance from government forces, according to fighters and activists.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the insurgents, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, captured Aleppo International Airport, marking the first such loss for government forces. Fighters posted images as they controlled the airport. Thousands of insurgents proceeded into northern Hama province, asserting control over several towns and claiming entry into the city of Hama.

The surprising offensive deals a substantial blow to Syrian President Bashar Assad's government and calls into question the military's preparedness. Assad, in his first remarks since the attack, vowed to continue defending Syria against terrorists, despite the offensive expanding from its initial scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

