Left Menu

Unraveling Political Ties: Najma Heptulla's Untold Story

Najma Heptulla, former deputy chairperson of Rajya Sabha, discusses her political journey and strained relationship with Sonia Gandhi in her autobiography. After becoming president of the IPU, she faced disappointment from Gandhi, reflecting on Congress' organizational challenges and her transition to the BJP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2024 13:03 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 13:03 IST
Unraveling Political Ties: Najma Heptulla's Untold Story
  • Country:
  • India

In her compelling autobiography, Najma Heptulla recounts a significant episode from her political career, highlighting her strained relationship with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Elected as the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 1999, Heptulla attempted to share her triumph with Gandhi, only to be kept waiting for an hour on the phone line.

Contrastingly, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee instantly received Heptulla's call, celebrating the honor bestowed upon an Indian Muslim woman. This incident marked the beginning of Heptulla's leadership transition from Congress to BJP, citing organizational challenges within Congress as a catalyst.

Heptulla's narrative goes beyond personal anecdotes, criticizing the hierarchical communication barriers and leadership dynamics under Sonia Gandhi. Her journey from Congress to BJP reflects broader political shifts and internal crises experienced within the Congress party during that era.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Breaking Trade Barriers: How AfCFTA Can Transform Africa’s Economy

Revolutionizing Air Quality Monitoring in Data-Scarce Settings

World Bank Annual Report 2024: Driving Global Development and Resilience

Affordable Childcare in Cambodia: Bridging Gaps for a Brighter Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024