Unraveling Political Ties: Najma Heptulla's Untold Story

In her compelling autobiography, Najma Heptulla recounts a significant episode from her political career, highlighting her strained relationship with Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. Elected as the president of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in 1999, Heptulla attempted to share her triumph with Gandhi, only to be kept waiting for an hour on the phone line.

Contrastingly, then-Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee instantly received Heptulla's call, celebrating the honor bestowed upon an Indian Muslim woman. This incident marked the beginning of Heptulla's leadership transition from Congress to BJP, citing organizational challenges within Congress as a catalyst.

Heptulla's narrative goes beyond personal anecdotes, criticizing the hierarchical communication barriers and leadership dynamics under Sonia Gandhi. Her journey from Congress to BJP reflects broader political shifts and internal crises experienced within the Congress party during that era.

(With inputs from agencies.)