Maharashtra's Political Puzzle: Who Will Be the Next Chief Minister?

Caretaker Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has affirmed full support for the BJP's decision on Maharashtra's new CM. As talks of government formation continue, Shinde emphasizes a united front among the alliance partners. The Mahayuti coalition, comprising BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, emerged victorious in the recent assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:44 IST
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Eknath Shinde, the caretaker Chief Minister of Maharashtra, stated on Sunday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will choose the new chief minister of the state, a decision he will fully support. He emphasized that there are no disagreements among the Mahayuti coalition partners on government formation.

Speaking to reporters from his native Dare village in Satara district, Shinde confirmed that discussions are ongoing regarding the formation of the government. All key decisions will be reached through consensus among the three Mahayuti allies: Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP.

The recent assembly elections resulted in a landslide victory for the Mahayuti alliance. An oath-taking ceremony for the new government is set for December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi expected to attend. While the new CM has not been announced, Devendra Fadnavis is a leading candidate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

