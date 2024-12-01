Qureshi's Call for Political Stability: A Plea Amidst Pakistan's Tumult

In a bid to restore peace in a cash-strapped Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the deputy leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has made a fervent call for national reconciliation and consensus. These appeals come amid mounting tension between the PTI and the ruling coalition.

Qureshi, a seasoned politician with two stints as foreign minister, seeks a meeting with jailed party founder Imran Khan to discuss ways toward achieving political stability. Both leaders remain behind bars, with Qureshi being re-arrested in December 2023 after earlier release by Pakistan's Supreme Court.

Amid reports of the government considering a ban on PTI and the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recent violent clashes, Qureshi warns that such measures would be detrimental to Pakistan's interests, advocating instead for dialogue to secure the country's political and economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)