Qureshi's Call for Political Stability: A Plea Amidst Pakistan's Tumult

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's deputy leader, advocates for national reconciliation to stabilize Pakistan's political climate amid tensions with the ruling coalition. Facing arrest, he urges dialogue over further conflicts as the government contemplates banning PTI and imposing governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lahore | Updated: 01-12-2024 16:45 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 16:45 IST
Shah Mahmood Qureshi
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

In a bid to restore peace in a cash-strapped Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, the deputy leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has made a fervent call for national reconciliation and consensus. These appeals come amid mounting tension between the PTI and the ruling coalition.

Qureshi, a seasoned politician with two stints as foreign minister, seeks a meeting with jailed party founder Imran Khan to discuss ways toward achieving political stability. Both leaders remain behind bars, with Qureshi being re-arrested in December 2023 after earlier release by Pakistan's Supreme Court.

Amid reports of the government considering a ban on PTI and the imposition of governor's rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following recent violent clashes, Qureshi warns that such measures would be detrimental to Pakistan's interests, advocating instead for dialogue to secure the country's political and economic future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

