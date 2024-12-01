Left Menu

Prithviraj Chavan Advocates Full VVPAT Slip Counting

Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has called for the complete counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, alleging the Election Commission of India might be hiding information. Chavan's statement comes after an unexpected assembly election loss and amidst ongoing concerns over electronic voting machine transparency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-12-2024 18:52 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 18:52 IST
In a bold move, senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan has demanded the full counting of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips, raising suspicions about the Election Commission of India's transparency. Chavan's allegations add fuel to the fire of ongoing debates over electronic voting machine (EVM) reliability.

Chavan, a former Maharashtra chief minister who recently lost an assembly election by significant margins, suggests that a comprehensive verification process is crucial to maintaining democratic integrity. His comments echoed the sentiments of social activist Baba Adhav, who ended his protest against alleged EVM irregularities.

The Supreme Court previously rejected pleas for complete cross-verification of EVM votes with VVPAT slips, intensifying calls for electoral reforms. Chavan plans to meet the Election Commission to discuss these pressing issues, insisting that counting every receipt is vital to ensuring electoral transparency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

