Devendra Fadnavis Set to Become Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister

Devendra Fadnavis has been confirmed as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP plans a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3. The new government's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:58 IST
Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become the new chief minister of Maharashtra, according to a senior BJP leader who spoke anonymously to PTI on Sunday night.

The BJP will convene a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3 to finalize details. This pivotal gathering will pave the way for Fadnavis's leadership in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend this significant political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

