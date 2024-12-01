Devendra Fadnavis Set to Become Maharashtra's Next Chief Minister
Devendra Fadnavis has been confirmed as the new chief minister of Maharashtra. The BJP plans a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3. The new government's oath-taking ceremony is scheduled for December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Modi expected to attend.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-12-2024 19:58 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 19:58 IST
- Country:
- India
Devendra Fadnavis is poised to become the new chief minister of Maharashtra, according to a senior BJP leader who spoke anonymously to PTI on Sunday night.
The BJP will convene a legislature party meeting on December 2 or 3 to finalize details. This pivotal gathering will pave the way for Fadnavis's leadership in the state.
The swearing-in ceremony for the new Mahayuti government will take place on December 5 at Azad Maidan, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi scheduled to attend this significant political event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
