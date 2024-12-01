Left Menu

BJP Eyes Rejuvenation in Jharkhand with Fresh Leadership Target

Following a disappointing performance in the Jharkhand assembly elections, BJP's Laxmikant Bajpai announces plans for a new state president by February. Despite setbacks, the party will initiate a membership drive to bolster its presence and address weaknesses identified at a recent two-day review meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 01-12-2024 20:40 IST | Created: 01-12-2024 20:40 IST
BJP Eyes Rejuvenation in Jharkhand with Fresh Leadership Target
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to revitalize its presence in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to appoint a new state president by February, said the party's Jharkhand in-charge, Laxmikant Bajpai, on Sunday.

This decision follows the BJP's setback in the 81-member assembly elections, where the party secured only 21 seats out of 68 contested. Nevertheless, the BJP plans to initiate a membership drive starting December 7 or 8, aiming to expand their reach and create a comprehensive organization for all residents.

At a recent two-day review meeting, Bajpai emphasized the need for renewal and growth, stating that all feedback will be integrated into future strategies. He highlighted that the BJP's vote share in Jharkhand increased, and expressed optimism for a stronger future presence despite current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

Black Friday Chaos: Shooting Erupts at Arkansas Mall

 Global
2
Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

Aleppo Tensions: Rebels at the Gates Once More

 Global
3
England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

England's Power Play: Harry Brook Shines with Monumental 171

 Global
4
Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

Black Friday Bonanza: Deals, Discounts, and Consumer Worries

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024