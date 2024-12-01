BJP Eyes Rejuvenation in Jharkhand with Fresh Leadership Target

In a bid to revitalize its presence in Jharkhand, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to appoint a new state president by February, said the party's Jharkhand in-charge, Laxmikant Bajpai, on Sunday.

This decision follows the BJP's setback in the 81-member assembly elections, where the party secured only 21 seats out of 68 contested. Nevertheless, the BJP plans to initiate a membership drive starting December 7 or 8, aiming to expand their reach and create a comprehensive organization for all residents.

At a recent two-day review meeting, Bajpai emphasized the need for renewal and growth, stating that all feedback will be integrated into future strategies. He highlighted that the BJP's vote share in Jharkhand increased, and expressed optimism for a stronger future presence despite current challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)