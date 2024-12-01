Left Menu

Turkey's Firm Stance Against Regional Terrorism

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan informed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Turkey would not tolerate terrorist threats against its security or Syrian civilians. Turkey views Kurdish militant groups and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham as terrorist organizations and calls for progress in Syria's political peace process.

Hakan Fidan
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a recent communication, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Turkey's unwavering stance on regional security to the U.S., emphasizing the nation's zero tolerance for terrorist threats against Turkey and Syrian civilians.

Fidan highlighted groups such as the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG as known terrorist organizations, alongside Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an al-Qaeda-linked faction in Syria. Turkey remains vigilant in its efforts to curb these threats.

Fidan also advocated for advancements in the political dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces, aiming to restore peace and stability in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

