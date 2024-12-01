Turkey's Firm Stance Against Regional Terrorism

In a recent communication, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan expressed Turkey's unwavering stance on regional security to the U.S., emphasizing the nation's zero tolerance for terrorist threats against Turkey and Syrian civilians.

Fidan highlighted groups such as the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and the Syrian Kurdish YPG as known terrorist organizations, alongside Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), an al-Qaeda-linked faction in Syria. Turkey remains vigilant in its efforts to curb these threats.

Fidan also advocated for advancements in the political dialogue between the Syrian government and opposition forces, aiming to restore peace and stability in the region.

