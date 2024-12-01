Nepal PM Oli's Strategic China Visit: Strengthening Ties and Building Bridges

Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli is preparing for a four-day official visit to China, slated from December 2 to 5, to bolster bilateral relations between the two nations.

As per the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Prime Minister Oli will engage in discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping and counterpart Li Qiang on critical mutual interests. This visit underscores the intention to create stronger economic and strategic partnerships.

Oli will also address pivotal forums, including the Nepal-China Business Forum, with a high-profile delegation from Nepal, aiming to foster trade and diplomatic understanding. The delegation's itinerary in China suggests significant engagements symbolizing a robust step towards fortifying ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)