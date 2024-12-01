Investigation into Fascist Leader Promotion During Romanian Elections

Romanian authorities are probing several individuals, including a far-right party leader, for allegedly promoting a violent fascist figure from the 1930s during a commemoration event. The event marks the death anniversary of Corneliu Zelea Codreanu, known for leading one of Europe's most brutal antisemitic movements, the Iron Guard.

Ilfov county police are conducting an investigation near Bucharest, examining all event participants and actions taken during the commemoration. European MP Diana Sosoaca, leader of SOS Romania, a fringe ultra-nationalist party, broadcasted herself lighting candles at the commemoration site. She claims the investigation is politically motivated.

Sosoaca, an outspoken supporter of fascist figures, has previously faced investigations for her views. Romanian law prohibits promoting fascist leaders or symbols, yet prosecutions remain rare. The recent parliamentary election, in which the far right is gaining traction, coincides with ongoing political shifts.

