US Domestic News Snapshot: Online Spending Surges, Political Maneuverings in Focus

Retail dynamics shifted in the U.S. as Black Friday spending showcased a subdued growth in physical stores, overshadowed by a significant rise in online shopping. Mastercard reported just a 0.7% increase in brick-and-mortar sales, revealing consumers' preference for digital deals.

In political developments, President-elect Donald Trump discussed critical issues such as trade and border policies with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Trump's administration appointments unfolded, including Massad Boulos as Middle Eastern affairs adviser and Kash Patel for the FBI.

Amidst this, President Biden condemned recent bomb threats made against lawmakers, as demonstrated by the concerns surrounding nominees like Pete Hegseth and Lee Zeldin. Meanwhile, Ben Wikler announced his campaign for DNC chair, aiming to rejuvenate the Democratic National Committee.

