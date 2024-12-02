Left Menu

Unwavering Stand: Karnataka MLA Responds to BJP's Show-Cause Notice

Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal remains committed to his stance on Hindutva and corruption despite receiving a show-cause notice from BJP. The notice cites his remarks against state-level leadership and ongoing indiscipline. Yatnal pledges to address these issues and highlight current party concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 10:26 IST
Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo/X: @BasanagoudaBJP). Image Credit: ANI
Karnataka MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal has maintained his steadfast commitment to Hindutva and opposition to corruption, even after receiving a show-cause notice from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for his comments against state-level leadership. Speaking out on X, Yatnal insisted his dedication to these causes remains unwavering.

On Sunday, the BJP issued a notice to Yatnal, highlighting his ongoing defiance and public statements that contradict the party's official stance. The notice expressed concern over his continuous acts of indiscipline, despite prior assurances of good conduct. The Central Disciplinary Committee had previously given him a lenient response due to his seniority.

The notice also addressed Yatnal's recent advocacy for a public awareness campaign related to Waqf Bill amendments, which faced opposition from party leaders. Furthermore, in late 2023, Yatnal alleged significant financial embezzlement under the Yediyurappa government, threatening to expose irregularities if expelled from the party.

(With inputs from agencies.)

