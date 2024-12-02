Chancellor Scholz's Unwavering Support for Ukraine Amidst European Tensions

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz made a surprise visit to Kyiv on Monday, underscoring Germany's unyielding support for Ukraine, as he pledged military aid worth 650 million euros ($683 million) this month.

This marks Scholz's second visit following Russia's comprehensive invasion of Ukraine nearly three years ago, demonstrating solidarity during a phase of political ambiguity with President-elect Donald Trump's forthcoming White House tenure and Russian territorial gains. In Kyiv, Scholz will engage in discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is advocating for NATO to extend an invitation to Ukraine at an upcoming Brussels summit.

Scholz's visit takes place amid his struggle for re-election following a coalition breakdown, while his stance on Ukrainian support faces scrutiny. Some demand increased aid to Kyiv, while others call for reduced military involvement. Scholz reiterated on X that Germany remains Ukraine's central European ally and disclosed plans of additional military aid to be delivered in December.

