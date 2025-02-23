European Support Bolsters Ukraine's Resolve Against Russia

Ukraine remains resilient against Russian aggression, buoyed by European support, according to Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. In an interview with CNN, Sikorski expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to sustain its defense efforts through the end of the year.

While discussing security guarantees with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sikorski highlighted the strength of Ukraine's nearly million-strong military as the nation's best defense amid ongoing hostilities.

Sikorski also reflected on the war's progression, noting Russia's limited territorial gains and the importance of a peace agreement that respects the needs of Ukraine, the primary victim of aggression.

