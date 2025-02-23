Left Menu

European Support Bolsters Ukraine's Resolve Against Russia

Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski asserts Ukraine can continue its defense against Russia throughout the year with European aid. Sikorski emphasized the significance of Ukraine's robust military and suggested that durable peace must consider the needs of Ukraine, the victim of aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Warsaw | Updated: 23-02-2025 21:20 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 21:20 IST
European Support Bolsters Ukraine's Resolve Against Russia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Poland

Ukraine remains resilient against Russian aggression, buoyed by European support, according to Poland's Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. In an interview with CNN, Sikorski expressed confidence in Ukraine's ability to sustain its defense efforts through the end of the year.

While discussing security guarantees with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sikorski highlighted the strength of Ukraine's nearly million-strong military as the nation's best defense amid ongoing hostilities.

Sikorski also reflected on the war's progression, noting Russia's limited territorial gains and the importance of a peace agreement that respects the needs of Ukraine, the primary victim of aggression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025