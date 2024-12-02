Scholz's Strategic Visit: Strengthening Ties with Ukraine

In a significant diplomatic move, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz visited Ukraine on Monday for the first time in over two and a half years. This visit follows recent telephone talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, which drew criticism from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Amidst growing tensions and a looming German election, Scholz's visit underscores Germany's commitment to supporting Ukraine, being its second-largest supplier. Zelenskyy's recent emphasis on NATO membership as a potential peace strategy adds a new dimension to their bilateral discussions.

Scholz assured further military aid totalling 650 million euros this month while reiterating Germany's position as Ukraine's strongest European ally. The visit and discussions aim to prevent war escalation while navigating complex geopolitical landscapes with Russia.

(With inputs from agencies.)