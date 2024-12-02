Left Menu

France's Government Faces No-Confidence Threat Amid Budget Tensions

France's far-right National Rally (RN) party, led by Jordan Bardella and Marine Le Pen, is poised to back a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Michel Barnier's government. The standoff arises from disagreements over budget demands, including pensions and EU contributions, risking parliamentary gridlock and economic uncertainty.

Updated: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 13:27 IST
France's political landscape is bracing for turbulence as the country's far-right National Rally (RN) party threatens to support a no-confidence motion against the government. The move, as stated by RN President Jordan Bardella, hinges on the government's response to RN's budget demands.

Prime Minister Michel Barnier, who recently dropped a controversial electricity tax hike, faces pressure from RN lawmaker Marine Le Pen to adjust pension increases to match inflation. The RN also opposes planned cuts to medication reimbursements and a potential gas tax hike, further challenging government plans.

Amid fears of legislative gridlock and economic turmoil, the government, led by spokesperson Maud Bregeon, remains open to negotiations. As the situation evolves, France's economic stability and investor confidence hang in the balance, underscored by warnings from public audit office chief Pierre Moscovici.

(With inputs from agencies.)

