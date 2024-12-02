Left Menu

Tharoor Laments Parliament Deadlock, Calls for Government Action

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has criticized the ongoing stalemate in the Indian Parliament, urging the government to work with the opposition to ensure its proper functioning. Tharoor highlights the importance of debate, especially regarding the 75th anniversary of the Constitution, to progress legislative discussions.

Updated: 02-12-2024 13:53 IST
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a sharp critique of the continued impasse in Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor labeled the situation as 'terrible' and detrimental to the nation. Speaking on Monday, Tharoor urged the government to collaborate with the opposition to prevent legislative paralysis.

Tharoor emphasized that the responsibility to enable Parliament to function lies heavily on the government. He suggested that finding commonality with the opposition, such as agreeing to a debate on the Constitution's 75th anniversary, could lead to breakthroughs in productive sessions.

Amid adjournments and disruptions, Tharoor pointed to the opposition's eagerness to discuss pressing issues, including the Adani case and ongoing violence in Manipur. Both houses experienced another adjournment on Monday, as opposition parties clamored for debate on these topics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

