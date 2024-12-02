Tharoor Laments Parliament Deadlock, Calls for Government Action

In a sharp critique of the continued impasse in Parliament, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor labeled the situation as 'terrible' and detrimental to the nation. Speaking on Monday, Tharoor urged the government to collaborate with the opposition to prevent legislative paralysis.

Tharoor emphasized that the responsibility to enable Parliament to function lies heavily on the government. He suggested that finding commonality with the opposition, such as agreeing to a debate on the Constitution's 75th anniversary, could lead to breakthroughs in productive sessions.

Amid adjournments and disruptions, Tharoor pointed to the opposition's eagerness to discuss pressing issues, including the Adani case and ongoing violence in Manipur. Both houses experienced another adjournment on Monday, as opposition parties clamored for debate on these topics.

