Left Menu

RJD MP Criticizes UP Police for Blocking Congress's Sambhal Visit

RJD MP Manoj Jha criticized the Uttar Pradesh Police's restriction on Congress PCC president Ajay Rai's visit to violence-hit Sambhal. Tensions soared after police clashed with Congress leaders in Lucknow. Congress demands a CBI probe into the matter, as restrictions remain until December 10.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 14:22 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 14:22 IST
RJD MP Criticizes UP Police for Blocking Congress's Sambhal Visit
RJD MP Manoj Jha (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD MP Manoj Jha has voiced strong discontent after the Uttar Pradesh Police barred Congress PCC president of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, from visiting the violence-stricken city of Sambhal. Jha, speaking to ANI, questioned sarcastically if visiting Sambhal required an official police invitation.

The MP argued that Congress leaders were going to the area to provide solace and criticized the restriction as a poor reflection of national conditions. Earlier in the day, a clash erupted between police and Congress officials outside the party's state headquarters in Lucknow when Ajay Rai's team attempted to visit Sambhal.

Rai announced that the Congress delegation will wait until December 10 for police confirmation that restrictions will be lifted. Meanwhile, Sachin Chaudhary from Congress has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, criticizing the police's continued obstruction, and saying that such behavior brings shame.

In a formal notice, the UP police informed Ajay Rai of restrictions to maintain communal peace underlined by the District Magistrate's orders. Notably, friction in Sambhal escalated since November 19 following clashes during a court-ordered inspection at the Jama Masjid which led to four fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024