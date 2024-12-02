RJD MP Criticizes UP Police for Blocking Congress's Sambhal Visit

RJD MP Manoj Jha has voiced strong discontent after the Uttar Pradesh Police barred Congress PCC president of Uttar Pradesh, Ajay Rai, from visiting the violence-stricken city of Sambhal. Jha, speaking to ANI, questioned sarcastically if visiting Sambhal required an official police invitation.

The MP argued that Congress leaders were going to the area to provide solace and criticized the restriction as a poor reflection of national conditions. Earlier in the day, a clash erupted between police and Congress officials outside the party's state headquarters in Lucknow when Ajay Rai's team attempted to visit Sambhal.

Rai announced that the Congress delegation will wait until December 10 for police confirmation that restrictions will be lifted. Meanwhile, Sachin Chaudhary from Congress has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry, criticizing the police's continued obstruction, and saying that such behavior brings shame.

In a formal notice, the UP police informed Ajay Rai of restrictions to maintain communal peace underlined by the District Magistrate's orders. Notably, friction in Sambhal escalated since November 19 following clashes during a court-ordered inspection at the Jama Masjid which led to four fatalities.

(With inputs from agencies.)