Discrepancies in Maharashtra Poll Results: EVM Controversy Unveiled

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai questions the integrity of the EVM system due to inconsistencies in postal ballots and EVM results during Maharashtra assembly polls. He urges the Election Commission to address statistical anomalies and maintain electoral transparency, citing suspicious voter turnout spikes and discrepancies in previous elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:18 IST
In a pressing concern over election transparency, Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Varun Sardesai has raised alarms about the integrity of the EVM system following the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Sardesai pointed to inconsistent trends between postal ballots and EVM results, urging the Election Commission for clarity. He highlighted unusual voter turnout spikes and statistical anomalies in official data.

Sardesai called for an investigation into discrepancies previously unseen in other elections, expressing doubts about the reported results compared to expectations from postal ballots.

