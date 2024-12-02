Left Menu

Canada's Changing Welcome for Refugees

Canada, previously known for its welcoming stance on immigration, is shifting its tone through a global ad campaign highlighting challenges in claiming asylum. The campaign aims to counter misinformation but also reflects growing domestic opposition to high immigration levels, amid concerns over rising housing costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 16:39 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 16:32 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

In a notable shift from its previously welcoming policy towards refugees, Canada has launched a global online advertisement campaign aimed at cautioning potential asylum-seekers about the challenges they may face. The C$250,000 initiative, set to run until March in 11 languages, is part of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's effort to address increasing domestic concern over immigration.

The ads highlight the complexities of Canada's asylum process, intending to deter unauthorised claims and emphasize the need for compliance with strict guidelines. This marks a significant change for Canada, whose government, once celebrated globally for its openness, is now reducing immigration numbers and urging temporary residents to depart once their visas expire.

Amid a backlog of 260,000 refugee cases, the government is struggling to maintain control, with some officials considering expedited processing for unlikely claims. The campaign accompanies broader attempts by Trudeau's administration, trailing in polls, to mitigate misinformation while also reducing permanent and temporary immigration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

