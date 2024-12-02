BJP MLA Faces Party Showcause Over Anti-Waqf March

BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a showcause notice to Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his ongoing criticism of state party leadership. The notice follows his participation in an unauthorized month-long anti-Waqf march.

Defying the notice as "fake," Yatnal maintains his commitment to Hindutva and opposition to dynastic politics. He insists his actions aren't against individuals, but for protecting farmers and Hindus from eviction by the state Waqf Board.

Yatnal, a known critic of former CM B S Yediyurappa, reiterates his stance, emphasizing his independence within the party dynamics. He vows a swift response to the notice, maintaining his position that BJP central leadership should address dynastic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)