Left Menu

BJP MLA Faces Party Showcause Over Anti-Waqf March

Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal receives a showcause notice from the BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee for his continued criticism against the state party leadership. Yatnal defends his position, emphasizing his fight for Hindutva and against dynastic politics, while asserting his independence from Yediyurappa's influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 02-12-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 17:43 IST
BJP MLA Faces Party Showcause Over Anti-Waqf March
Basanagouda Patil Yatnal
  • Country:
  • India

BJP's Central Disciplinary Committee has issued a showcause notice to Karnataka BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal for his ongoing criticism of state party leadership. The notice follows his participation in an unauthorized month-long anti-Waqf march.

Defying the notice as "fake," Yatnal maintains his commitment to Hindutva and opposition to dynastic politics. He insists his actions aren't against individuals, but for protecting farmers and Hindus from eviction by the state Waqf Board.

Yatnal, a known critic of former CM B S Yediyurappa, reiterates his stance, emphasizing his independence within the party dynamics. He vows a swift response to the notice, maintaining his position that BJP central leadership should address dynastic practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

Botafogo Triumphs Despite Early Setback in Copa Libertadores Final

 Global
2
Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

Trump's Bold Move: Patel Tapped for FBI Leadership

 Global
3
Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

Kash Patel's Controversial Path to Leading the FBI

 Global
4
Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

Kash Patel Takes Helm at FBI Amidst Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Writing Feedback: GPT-4’s Role in Assessing Young Students’ Revisions

Harnessing AI and ML to Enhance Space Domain Awareness Amid Rising Orbital Challenges

Mongolia’s Financial Revolution: Bridging Green and Social Investments for Vision 2050

The Power of Instant Pay: How Real-Time Earnings Access Drives Increased Work Hours

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024