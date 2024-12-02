Left Menu

Barnier's Concessions: A Tightrope Walk to Secure France's Budget

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier made concessions to Marine Le Pen's National Rally to secure the 2025 budget vote. Despite enabling measures to mitigate public deficit, Barnier faces political challenges from a divided parliament that might trigger a no-confidence vote, impacting France's economic stability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 18:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 18:17 IST
Michel Barnier

French Prime Minister Michel Barnier has granted key concessions to Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally, backing down on medication reimbursement cuts to push his 2025 budget bill through parliament. With a crucial vote imminent, Barnier's move aims at ensuring support amidst threats to destabilize his administration.

The concession marks Barnier's second retreat after reversing an electricity price hike, as he grapples with a fragmented political landscape that endangers France's fiscal plans and European Union stability. Financial markets responded positively, a signal of investor anxiety over possible political turbulence in the eurozone's second-largest economy.

Faced with the challenge of passing a component related to social security financing, Barnier considers constitutional measures like Article 49.3 to bypass vote dependence, risking a no-confidence motion. For Le Pen's RN, it's an opportunity to project governmental readiness amid accusations of inciting chaos, adding layers to France's ongoing political puzzle.

(With inputs from agencies.)

