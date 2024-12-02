Left Menu

Jharkhand Cabinet Revamp: Parties Seek Balanced Representation

Congress and JMM are set to finalize cabinet berths within days, focusing on balanced representation in Jharkhand's government. Chief Minister Hemant Soren aims for a diverse cabinet that reflects experience, youthful energy, and empowerment. The coalition, led by JMM, achieved a decisive assembly victory while BJP lagged behind.

Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir announced on Monday that discussions with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) regarding cabinet positions will occur imminently. Within the next two to three days, the composition of Jharkhand's government will be unveiled as the Congress deliberates with JMM to determine the distribution of cabinet roles, Mir said to ANI.

Despite initial concerns over ticket distribution and seat allocation, the alliance secured a strong mandate, as evidenced by the recent results, Mir noted. Jharkhand's Chief Minister Hemant Soren, who took oath for his second consecutive term on November 28, is at the helm of these discussions.

JMM leader Manoj Pandey remarked that Chief Minister Soren is committed to forming a balanced cabinet, emphasizing the need for representation and confidence among alliance partners. The planned cabinet expansion aims to balance experience, women's empowerment, and youthful energy, with potential new faces to ensure every community feels represented, Pandey told ANI.

The recent assembly elections saw the JMM-led INDIA bloc securing 56 out of 81 seats. Within the coalition, JMM won 34 seats, and its allies clinched 22 seats, with Congress winning 16, RJD securing four, and CPI-ML acquiring two seats. Conversely, the BJP-led NDA managed to win only 24 seats; BJP secured 21 seats, while allies AJSU, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U each obtained one seat. Additionally, Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha took a seat, led by Jairam Kumar Mahato in the Dumri constituency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

