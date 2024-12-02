Left Menu

Karnataka's Development Focus: Shivakumar Takes on Opposition Criticism

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar emphasized the government's focus on development and guarantee schemes, countering opposition claims of stalled progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-12-2024 22:52 IST | Created: 02-12-2024 22:52 IST
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has firmly addressed accusations from the opposition, assuring citizens that the government is prioritizing developmental efforts alongside the implementation of guarantee schemes. Speaking at the foundation stone-laying ceremony for numerous projects in Tumakuru district, Shivakumar implored residents not to fall prey to misleading opposition propaganda.

The Deputy CM elaborated on the government's recent progress by announcing the inauguration of the Yettinahole project, which aims to supply water to Tumakuru despite facing several logistical hurdles. He assured the public that these challenges would be promptly resolved to meet the district's water needs.

Critiquing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly mimicking their initiatives, Shivakumar highlighted the government's annual dedication of Rs 56,000 crore towards guarantee schemes, marking their programs as a model for the nation. Additionally, he reminisced about the Congress party's historic dedication to launching welfare schemes since the era of Indira Gandhi.

Praising the efforts of Home Minister Parameshwara, the Deputy CM acknowledged his vision of transforming Tumakuru into an alternative to the bustling city of Bengaluru. Shivakumar also expressed his spiritual connection to the district and emphasized the importance of aligning efforts with the aspirations of the government to drive development.

Concluding his address, Shivakumar expressed gratitude towards the electorate for their overwhelming support in the assembly elections, which secured 136 seats for the Congress. He announced the upcoming 'Swamimani Samaavesha' event on December 5, solidifying his commitment to continuous engagement with the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

