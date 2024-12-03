Left Menu

Trump to Attend Notre-Dame Cathedral Reopening

Donald Trump announced on Truth Social he'll visit Paris on Saturday for the reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral, following its reconstruction after a devastating fire five and a half years ago.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-12-2024 06:06 IST | Created: 03-12-2024 06:06 IST
Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, revealed through a post on Truth Social that he plans to visit Paris this Saturday for a significant occasion.

The former U.S. President will be present at the reopening of the Notre-Dame Cathedral, which has undergone extensive reconstruction efforts since it was heavily damaged by fire five and a half years ago.

The event marks a triumphant return for the historic cathedral, symbolizing resilience and restoration in the aftermath of the tragic fire that captivated global attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

